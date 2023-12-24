Why do you need to write incomprehensible numbers?

pinkod02: pinkod02: I don’t understand what this means >=0?

Then maybe you need to read up on Comparison Operators.

>= means greater than or equal to. 0 is of course zero. You’ve already discussed how indexOf works, so you should know that it returns the numeric index of the element or -1 if it doesn’t exist.

So, put that all together and you see that line of code is testing if indexOf returns a number greater than or equal to 0 (if the element exists) and returns true if so, false otherwise.

pinkod02: pinkod02: why is it needed and why does it reveal truth without it?