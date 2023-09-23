How does it work indexof

there is an example from mdn

var indices = [];
var array = ["a", "b", "a", "c", "a", "d"];
var element = "a";
var idx = array.indexOf(element);
while (idx != -1) {
  indices.push(idx);
  idx = array.indexOf(element, idx + 1);
}

console.log(indices);
// [0, 2, 4]

Now I would like to understand how it works, I never understood it, but still, who knows?
Standard explanations don’t suit me either)))) I don’t understand them, because where do they get the values -1 and for what?

The script finds all indices of a specific element (“a”) in an array and stores them in another array (indices). Here’s how it works:

  • var indices = []; initializes an empty array to store indices.
  • var array = ["a", "b", "a", "c", "a", "d"]; is the array to search.
  • var element = "a"; is the element you’re looking for.
  • var idx = array.indexOf(element); finds the first occurrence of “a” and stores the index (0) in idx.

The while loop then:

  • Checks if idx is -1. -1 means the element was not found.
  • If not -1, adds idx to indices.
  • Searches again starting from idx + 1 using array.indexOf(element, idx + 1);

The loop repeats until idx is -1, meaning no more “a” found.

The value -1 is a standard way to indicate “not found” in many programming contexts.

and how can idx be -1 if the report starts from 0 then you need to write that while (idx== array) that is, the element is found, a match is found, add indices to it

If the element doesn’t exist it can’t take a valid value, so it uses -1.

I don’t understand this at all, I can only agree that it is necessary, but why and why here you can understand it as you want)It’s clear that there is no -1 index, since the report starts with 0, why write it, and even so it’s not clear