How does it work indexof

The script finds all indices of a specific element (“a”) in an array and stores them in another array ( indices ). Here’s how it works:

var indices = []; initializes an empty array to store indices.

var array = ["a", "b", "a", "c", "a", "d"]; is the array to search.

var element = "a"; is the element you're looking for.

var idx = array.indexOf(element); finds the first occurrence of "a" and stores the index (0) in idx .

The while loop then:

Checks if idx is -1. -1 means the element was not found.

If not -1, adds idx to indices .

Searches again starting from idx + 1 using array.indexOf(element, idx + 1);

The loop repeats until idx is -1, meaning no more “a” found.

The value -1 is a standard way to indicate “not found” in many programming contexts.