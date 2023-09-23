How does it work indexof

var indices = [];
var array = ["a", "b", "a", "c", "a", "d"];
var element = "a";
var idx = array.indexOf(element);
while (idx != -1) {
indices.push(idx);
idx = array.indexOf(element, idx + 1);
}
console.log(indices);
// [0, 2, 4]
Now I would like to understand how it works, I never understood it, but still, who knows?
Standard explanations don’t suit me either)))) I don’t understand them, because where do they get the values -1 and for what?
I don’t understand this at all, I can only agree that it is necessary, but why and why here you can understand it as you want)It’s clear that there is no -1 index, since the report starts with 0, why write it, and even so it’s not clear