Doesn't display the image when clicked?

<div class="pic">
<input type="button" value="Кошка" id="cat">
<input type="button" value="Собака" id="dog">
<input type="button" value="Хорек" id="fre">
<input type="button" value="Шиншила" id="chin">
<input type="button" value="Хомяк" id="hams"><br><br>
<img src="/img/net.jpg" alt="foto" id="im">
</div>
document.querySelector(".pic").addEventListener("click", function () {
if (event.target.tagName == "INPUT") {
let a = event.target.id;
document.getElementById("im").src = "/img/" + a + ".jpg";
document.getElementById("im").style.border = "1px solid #000000";
}
});
Here is a simple example, when clicked, pictures of animals should appear, it would seem so easy to do, but not in Javascript)))), I don’t see a picture of a ferret and a hamster, what’s the matter, of course, you won’t understand the correct ways, there is an error in the fre console. jpg:1
GET http://127.0.0.1:5500/img/fre.jpg 404 (Not Found)