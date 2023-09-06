Which parent container to use for a figure with float:left AND some explanatory text to the right?

HTML & CSS
1

Hello community,
unable to find an already existing answer, I am looking for your kind help here. The topic surely is not new, but rather complex in its usage…

Given is:

  • a parent container as a paragraph
  • within: a figure, positioned by float: left
  • within figure is an image having width and height declared
  • after the figure, before the closing tag of the paragraph, there is some text (floating righthand of the figure, fine)

The problem is:
I could not find a way to prevent following elements in the page to print into the righthand text for the figure.

How could this be avoided?

Thanks in advance
Uli

The code I have until now:

<p>
    <figure
      style="
        float: left;
        margin-right: 1rem;
        margin-left: 0;
        padding: 0;
      "
    >
      <img 
        style="
        "
        class     ="" 
        width     ="175"
        height    ="159"
        src=""
        alt=""
        loading   ="lazy"
      > 
      <figcaption>
        Some figcaption text ...
      </figcaption>
    </figure>
    Some explanatory text some explanatory text some explanatory text some explanatory text some explanatory text some explanatory text some explanatory text 
</p>
Here comes some other, unrelated text, whatever on the page.<br>
This text is placed **directly** following the explanatory text above.