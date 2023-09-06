Which parent container to use for a figure with float:left AND some explanatory text to the right?

Hello community,
unable to find an already existing answer, I am looking for your kind help here. The topic surely is not new, but rather complex in its usage…
Given is:
- a parent container as a paragraph
- within: a figure, positioned by float: left
- within figure is an image having width and height declared
- after the figure, before the closing tag of the paragraph, there is some text (floating righthand of the figure, fine)
The problem is:
I could not find a way to prevent following elements in the page to print into the righthand text for the figure.
How could this be avoided?
Thanks in advance
Uli
The code I have until now:
<p>
<figure
style="
float: left;
margin-right: 1rem;
margin-left: 0;
padding: 0;
"
>
<img
style="
"
class =""
width ="175"
height ="159"
src=""
alt=""
loading ="lazy"
>
<figcaption>
Some figcaption text ...
</figcaption>
</figure>
Some explanatory text some explanatory text some explanatory text some explanatory text some explanatory text some explanatory text some explanatory text
</p>
Here comes some other, unrelated text, whatever on the page.<br>
This text is placed **directly** following the explanatory text above.