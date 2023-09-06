Which parent container to use for a figure with float:left AND some explanatory text to the right?

Hello community,

unable to find an already existing answer, I am looking for your kind help here. The topic surely is not new, but rather complex in its usage…

Given is:

a parent container as a paragraph

within: a figure, positioned by float: left

within figure is an image having width and height declared

after the figure, before the closing tag of the paragraph, there is some text (floating righthand of the figure, fine)

The problem is:

I could not find a way to prevent following elements in the page to print into the righthand text for the figure.

How could this be avoided?

Thanks in advance

Uli

The code I have until now: