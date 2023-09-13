Which parent container to use for a figure with float:left AND some explanatory text to the right?

HTML & CSS
22

:smiley:

That’s exactly what is wanted.

Trying to explain the matter in a slightly different way.
To begin with, the actual structure is:

<main>
  <section>
  <figure class="figure-left">
    <figcaption class="figcaption-top">
      <details>
        <summary class="summary-top">
          ... 
        </summary>
        <img 
          width="175"
          height="159" 
          ...
        >
      </details>
      <img 
        width="175"
        height="159" 
        ...
    </figcaption>
  </figure>
  <p>
   ... 
  </p>
  </section>
  <section class="clear">
  </section>
</main>

If, in the same structure, one could apply something like:

     <img 
          width= 30vw
          height= 28vw
          ...
        >

in both occurences, it would be perfect for the purpose, achieving an indentical look, now controllable by units of vw (in this example).
Only, HTML/CSS-wise, this cannot be done…