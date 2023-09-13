Which parent container to use for a figure with float:left AND some explanatory text to the right?

PaulOB: PaulOB: … you can of course control the width of your layout …

That’s exactly what is wanted.

Trying to explain the matter in a slightly different way.

To begin with, the actual structure is:

<main> <section> <figure class="figure-left"> <figcaption class="figcaption-top"> <details> <summary class="summary-top"> ... </summary> <img width="175" height="159" ... > </details> <img width="175" height="159" ... </figcaption> </figure> <p> ... </p> </section> <section class="clear"> </section> </main>

If, in the same structure, one could apply something like:

<img width= 30vw height= 28vw ... >

in both occurences, it would be perfect for the purpose, achieving an indentical look, now controllable by units of vw (in this example).

Only, HTML/CSS-wise, this cannot be done…