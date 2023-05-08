Which database should I master?

It depends definitely on the software you develop.

If you want to become a developer for websites, I guess the most popular database is still MySQL/MariaDB,

If you want to develop web applications for business purposes you need to evaluate if a relational or a document oriented database is the better choice. In my opinion Postgres and Mongo are the most upcoming databases today.

On the other hand there are still the good old Microsoft lover who work with asp .dot and MSSql.

At the end the company you will work for will choose the database and you need to learn it. Me, as a Freelancer for over 40 years, have used nearly any database one time in the past.