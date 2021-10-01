Where is the SQL Server Database Trigger Wizard or Dialog Box?

In the past, I have created a stored procedure that was run on a timely basis by (if I remember correctly) a database trigger. As I recall, there was a wizard (dialog box with “NEXT” buttons) that I used to set things up to have the stored procedure run automatically. That was some time ago. Now when I search for database trigger information online, I find only information about – creating triggers for when a table is updated or modified. Maybe I am using the wrong terminology and what I am looking for is not a “trigger” at all.

Are you talking about SQL Server agent which can be used to schedule the run of stored procedures? Check out this article and see if this is what you are talking about…