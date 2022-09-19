Where can I put var_dump in this code

#1

I am trying to insert the below code snippet into the database but it is not entering and I don’t know what I did wrong.
Please, how can I output whatever I selected to the browser using <?PHP var_dump ?> or `


<?php if ($_POST) { print_r($_POST); } ?>
`
here is the code snippet:

<?php

                                    if(isset($_GET['add_cart'])){

                                       $ip_add = getRealUserIp();

                                                                      

                                       $p_id = $_GET['add_cart'];

                                       $product_qty = $_POST['product_qty'];

                              

                                       $size = $_POST['size'];

                                                                              

                                       $query = "insert into cart (p_id,ip_add,qty,size) values ('$p_id','$ip_add','$product_qty','$size ')";

                                      

                                       $run_query = mysqli_query($connection,$query);

                                                                              

                                       echo "<script>window.open('single-product.php?id=$p_id','_self')</script>";

                                                                                  

                                       }

                                                                      

                                   ?>
#2

To correctly check for a post request use this test:-

if($_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] == 'POST'){

}

To dump the content of the post array for debugging: var_dump($_POST);