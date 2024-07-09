Insert into table with select and include PHP $_POST variable

I am struggling to come up with a way to include a POST variable when I do an insert with select statement. The code should select all users where they’re active to insert into table, but include the variable in the trainyearID column.
elseif ( $_POST['Submit'] == 'addCurrentYear' ) {
$toYear = isset( $_POST['toYear'] ) ? $_POST['toYear'] : NULL;
$sql = "INSERT INTO tbl_training_record (personnelID, trainyearID)
SELECT EmpID, $toYear
FROM tbl_employee
WHERE active='1' ;";
$stmt = $mysqli->prepare($sql);
$stmt->bind_param("i", $toYear);
if ($stmt->execute()) {
header('Location: training_current_year.php', TRUE, 302 );
} elseif (!$stmt->execute()) {
echo "Execute failed: (" . $stmt->errno . ") " . $stmt->error;
}
}
I’ve also tried some variation like this
$sql = "INSERT INTO tbl_training_record (personnelID, trainyearID) VALUES ( ( SELECT EmpID FROM tbl_employee WHERE active='1' ), $toYear";