Insert into table with select and include PHP $_POST variable

I am struggling to come up with a way to include a POST variable when I do an insert with select statement. The code should select all users where they’re active to insert into table, but include the variable in the trainyearID column.

elseif ( $_POST['Submit'] == 'addCurrentYear' ) { $toYear = isset( $_POST['toYear'] ) ? $_POST['toYear'] : NULL; $sql = "INSERT INTO tbl_training_record (personnelID, trainyearID) SELECT EmpID, $toYear FROM tbl_employee WHERE active='1' ;"; $stmt = $mysqli->prepare($sql); $stmt->bind_param("i", $toYear); if ($stmt->execute()) { header('Location: training_current_year.php', TRUE, 302 ); } elseif (!$stmt->execute()) { echo "Execute failed: (" . $stmt->errno . ") " . $stmt->error; } }

I’ve also tried some variation like this