Insert into table with select and include PHP $_POST variable

PHP
I am struggling to come up with a way to include a POST variable when I do an insert with select statement. The code should select all users where they’re active to insert into table, but include the variable in the trainyearID column.

elseif ( $_POST['Submit'] == 'addCurrentYear' ) {
		
	$toYear = isset( $_POST['toYear'] ) ? $_POST['toYear'] : NULL;
			
	$sql = "INSERT INTO tbl_training_record (personnelID, trainyearID) 
			SELECT EmpID, $toYear 
			FROM tbl_employee 
			WHERE active='1' ;";	
			
	$stmt = $mysqli->prepare($sql);
	$stmt->bind_param("i", $toYear);    
	
		if ($stmt->execute()) {
				header('Location: training_current_year.php', TRUE, 302 );
			} elseif (!$stmt->execute()) {
				echo "Execute failed: (" . $stmt->errno . ") " . $stmt->error;
		}			
}

I’ve also tried some variation like this

$sql = "INSERT INTO tbl_training_record (personnelID, trainyearID)  VALUES ( ( SELECT EmpID 	FROM tbl_employee WHERE active='1' ), $toYear";