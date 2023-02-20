What's wrong with my Curl call?

PHP
#1

Curl call doesn’t return anything. I’ve verified it does work with Postman.

$params will eventually be an array, but since the API accepts literal $ in variables, I’ll have to find something to use other than http_build_query(), since it encodes the $.

The API should return a JSON array.

    $base_url = 'https://resoapi.com/reso/odata/';
    $endpoint = 'Property';
    $params = '$top=10';

    $url = $base_url. $endpoint . '?' . $params;
    $access_token = 'mytoken';
    $cURLConnection = curl_init();

    
    curl_setopt($cURLConnection, CURLOPT_URL, $url);
    curl_setopt($cURLConnection, CURLOPT_HTTPHEADER, array(
        "Authorization: Bearer ".$access_token
    ));
    
    
    curl_setopt($cURLConnection, CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER, true);
    
    $phoneList = curl_exec($cURLConnection);
    curl_close($cURLConnection);
    
    $jsonArrayResponse - json_decode($phoneList);

    var_dump($jsonArrayResponse);
#2

You have documentation for this API? Is it expecting a POST request instead of a GET one?

#3

I have documentation, but nothing that gave me any clues as to what I am doing wrong.

When using Postman, I get a response as expected with GET https://resoapi.com/reso/odata/Property?$top=10 and adding the appropriate bearer token.

POST isn’t supported, it has to be a GET.

Documentation

#4

Their documentation oddly doesnt say the word “bearer” should be in the header…

#5

When using Postman, the word “Bearer” is present, and it returns data.

If I remove the Postman “Authorization” method, and just enter add ‘Authorization: mytoken’ manually. It still works the same. Doesn’t seem to make a difference if the word “Bearer” is present.