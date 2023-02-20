What's wrong with my Curl call?

Curl call doesn’t return anything. I’ve verified it does work with Postman.
$params will eventually be an array, but since the API accepts literal $ in variables, I’ll have to find something to use other than http_build_query(), since it encodes the $.
The API should return a JSON array.
$base_url = 'https://resoapi.com/reso/odata/';
$endpoint = 'Property';
$params = '$top=10';
$url = $base_url. $endpoint . '?' . $params;
$access_token = 'mytoken';
$cURLConnection = curl_init();
curl_setopt($cURLConnection, CURLOPT_URL, $url);
curl_setopt($cURLConnection, CURLOPT_HTTPHEADER, array(
"Authorization: Bearer ".$access_token
));
curl_setopt($cURLConnection, CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER, true);
$phoneList = curl_exec($cURLConnection);
curl_close($cURLConnection);
$jsonArrayResponse - json_decode($phoneList);
var_dump($jsonArrayResponse);