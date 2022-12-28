Using data as result of Curl call?

I’d like to make a curl call using basic auth in PHP, and parse the JSON it returns.

I put the url and basic auth info into Postman, and Postman gets the JSON back.

However, when I try to do it with PHP on my machine, I don’t get anything.

<?php // Initializing curl $curl = curl_init(); // Sending GET request to reqres.in // server to get JSON data curl_setopt($curl, CURLOPT_URL, "https://UserName:Password@myurl.com/api/contacts/1"); // Telling curl to store JSON // data in a variable instead // of dumping on screen curl_setopt($curl, CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER, false); // Executing curl $response = curl_exec($curl); // Checking if any error occurs // during request or not if($e = curl_error($curl)) { echo $e; } else { // Decoding JSON data $decodedData = json_decode($response, true); // Outputting JSON data in // Decoded form var_dump($decodedData); } // Closing curl curl_close($curl); ?>

Returns NULL