Using data as result of Curl call?

I’d like to make a curl call using basic auth in PHP, and parse the JSON it returns.
I put the url and basic auth info into Postman, and Postman gets the JSON back.
However, when I try to do it with PHP on my machine, I don’t get anything.
<?php
// Initializing curl
$curl = curl_init();
// Sending GET request to reqres.in
// server to get JSON data
curl_setopt($curl, CURLOPT_URL,
"https://UserName:Password@myurl.com/api/contacts/1");
// Telling curl to store JSON
// data in a variable instead
// of dumping on screen
curl_setopt($curl,
CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER, false);
// Executing curl
$response = curl_exec($curl);
// Checking if any error occurs
// during request or not
if($e = curl_error($curl)) {
echo $e;
} else {
// Decoding JSON data
$decodedData =
json_decode($response, true);
// Outputting JSON data in
// Decoded form
var_dump($decodedData);
}
// Closing curl
curl_close($curl);
?>
Returns NULL