What's the use of JSON?

Users suffer when the development process fails to acknowledge traffic growth until brought too light as a real problem. A large portion of industry lacks the means of true observability into this altogether. A problem that can somewhat be eradicated by considering scale from the start and using modern tools to facilitate it more easily so users aren’t left holding the bag. Many scaling and performance problems are not simple to solve once the app has been built and is in production use. This is especially true for older legacy platforms like monolithic cms. Instead of actually solving the problems and changing the architecture bandaids on top of band aids like caching are implemented that make the software more and more complex and get in the way of development. The inherit scalability, availability, flexibility of NoSQL solutions have a significant role to play in building architectures robust enough to scale to accommodate any traffic needs without a whole bunch of bandaids on top.

There are also some none json solutions in this realm as well. If you want to stick with a relational data model with tables Cassandra is a highly available, scalable alternative to traditional relational databases.