What will be the best method?

What will be an elegant way to build something like this:
I came up something like this:
But yet could not handle text.
what will be the best approach? relative/absolute or some box-shadow method?
What will be an elegant way to build something like this:
I came up something like this:
But yet could not handle text.
what will be the best approach? relative/absolute or some box-shadow method?
Well you could make an unordered list, then simply style the
<li> elements so they have some padding, rounded corners (border-radius), a border and then box shadows and that should get you there.
was able to make something with box-shadow:
Here’s my attempt:
If you zoom in you will see the two shadows.