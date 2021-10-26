What software would you recommend for business automation?

We are CLG company engaged in the production and installation of glass structures in Toronto (office partitions, doors, railings, tables, mirrors and much more).

We are interested in the question of which software to choose to automate the calculations for the provision of services, store them, respectively, process and issue them in the form of reports.

We would like to find an option with a convenient graphical interface, so that when choosing a product, a thumbnail is displayed or there is some kind of constructor. We met proposals to use 1C, but firstly it is in Russian, and the English version is a “curve”, and secondly, there are no sufficient graphic functions.

Do you have any suggestions? Maybe there are some ready-made solutions or constructors that we adapt ourselves?