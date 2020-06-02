What practice is better for my MVC? launch app through the __construct or use an initialise/run function?

Hi,

A silly question tbh but i’m currently rebuilding a 2020 up-to-date MVC from the ground up and tbh have been so busy with work that my PHP skills are in real need of a polish. I’ve been looking at CodeIgniter 4 and a bunch of other projects and i’m now unsure what is better practice? Do i load my application through the construct as i have done before or do i have a run function and intialise function like Codeigniter or a bunch of other sources i found online? Thanks

<?php namespace MVC; class App { protected $controller = ''; protected $method = ''; protected $route = []; protected $url = []; protected $params = []; public function __construct() { #run app from here } }

index.php

require APP . '/../app/init.php'; $app = new MVC\App();

init.php

init.php

if (PHP_VERSION_ID < 70400) { die('MVC requires minimum PHP version 7.4 (Current Version: ' . PHP_VERSION_ID . ')'); } require_once 'core/App.php';

or

<?php namespace MVC; class App { protected $controller = 'home'; protected $method = 'index'; protected $route = []; protected $url = []; protected $params = []; public function __construct() { } public function initialise() { echo 'u made it to initialise'; } public function run() { $test = 'i went to the beach with dave'; echo 'u accessed a public function' . $this->dashesToCamelCase($test, true); } }

index.php

$app = require APP . '/../app/init.php'; $app->run();

init.php

if (PHP_VERSION_ID < 70400) { die('MVC requires minimum PHP version 7.4 (Current Version: ' . PHP_VERSION_ID . ')'); } require_once 'core/App.php'; $app = new MVC\App(); $app->initialise(); return $app;

Thanks.