Hi there,
What is the difference between “X” and “Client X”
&
"Y’ and “Client Y”
in Mouse coordinates.
Reference.
I just used
.X and
.Y and it worked.
window.addEventListener('mousemove',function(e){
document.getElementById('x-axis').textContent = e.x;
document.getElementById('y-axis').textContent = e.y;
});
The clientX property returns the horizontal coordinate (according to the client area) of the mouse pointer when a mouse event was triggered.
Do they differ in a meeting(Point of intersection - Mathematics it is called origin) of X and Y coordinates? Is custom center(Client X and Client Y) contrary to the default version in just X and Y?