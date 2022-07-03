What is the correct way to exit or end a php script if a particular process fails

Hi
Occasionally, believe it or not, one or more lines of my code fails - not due to a syntax error but some other unexpected or possibly predicted event. For example
$mysqli = new mysqli($host,$user,$password,$database);
or
if ($stmt->execute()){
echo 'Congratulation, your account has been created<br>';
}
else {
echo 'Sorry, there was a problem creating your account - please contact site admin<br>';
}
When a failure occurs, can I use die("Houston we have a problem"); or exit("Oops! Here we go again");
Or is there a more approved method. I am particularly worried about leaving connections open, sessions set, statements created or any other values created or processes running that should be terminated.
The cute error messages were just generic, tounge in cheek examples for the purpose of my post and I would not display those to a user.
I don’t really have a specific example as I have many areas where I would like to manage errors, but I guess the two above would be good general examples ie exiting a script when a connection fails or more particularly when a prepared statement fails to execute. I would like to exit in a controlled manner and control any error messages so as not to provide detailed messages that could provide security loopholes.
The general principle is to run ob_start at the very beginning of a request so you prevent outputting anything until you’re sure the output will be okay.
Then you’d register a custom error handler and exception handler and when they trigger first destroy the output buffer and render a generic error page, along with the correct HTTP status code, e.g., 500 for internal server error.