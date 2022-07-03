What is the correct way to exit or end a php script if a particular process fails

Hi

Occasionally, believe it or not, one or more lines of my code fails - not due to a syntax error but some other unexpected or possibly predicted event. For example

$mysqli = new mysqli($host,$user,$password,$database);

or

if ($stmt->execute()){ echo 'Congratulation, your account has been created<br>'; } else { echo 'Sorry, there was a problem creating your account - please contact site admin<br>'; }

When a failure occurs, can I use die("Houston we have a problem"); or exit("Oops! Here we go again");

Or is there a more approved method. I am particularly worried about leaving connections open, sessions set, statements created or any other values created or processes running that should be terminated.

Thanks in advance guys