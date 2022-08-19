What is the correct unit for Web Applications?

Hi,

I am developing only business web applications like CRM’s stuff etc.

In my old projects I always used “px” as CSS units because this is what I can grep and understand easily.

My apps are not used on mobile devices by now so it doesn’t matter, but I now will start some new project from scratch and so I thought it’s time to switch to something more modern.

But at the end I do not know what of all this million of different units are the right ones?

Maybe I need different units for font sizes and div sizes?

Let’s assume I have a single page application with a header on the top, a footer on the bottom, which are fix in content. Should I maybe use “vw” to have these always relative in size to the display size of the device? I don’t think this makes much sense or?

What is the advantage of “em”? If it is relative to the font size, I can also do something like this:

--font-size : 12px; --div-height: calc(var(--font-size) * 2);

I could go on here for hours …

You see, I have many question and no answers.

Who can give me a push to the right start to understand how this all is used and how it works in the best way?