What is the correct unit for Web Applications?

Hi,

I am developing only business web applications like CRM’s stuff etc.
In my old projects I always used “px” as CSS units because this is what I can grep and understand easily.
My apps are not used on mobile devices by now so it doesn’t matter, but I now will start some new project from scratch and so I thought it’s time to switch to something more modern.

But at the end I do not know what of all this million of different units are the right ones?
Maybe I need different units for font sizes and div sizes?

Let’s assume I have a single page application with a header on the top, a footer on the bottom, which are fix in content. Should I maybe use “vw” to have these always relative in size to the display size of the device? I don’t think this makes much sense or?

What is the advantage of “em”? If it is relative to the font size, I can also do something like this:

--font-size : 12px;
--div-height: calc(var(--font-size) * 2);

I could go on here for hours …

You see, I have many question and no answers.

Who can give me a push to the right start to understand how this all is used and how it works in the best way?

The benefit to using em/rem is that is sets the variable size based on the base font size that the user has set. Regardless of If the user sets their base size to 14px, 16px, or 20px, the 1em size is going to be the font-size that they are comfortable looking at. No zooming, pinching, whatever.

The difference between em and rem is how the relative size is set. em sets it’s size based on the size of the parent container and rem sets it size off the root (base font size). I personally use rem 99.999% of the time so I don’t have to do cumulative math

I’m sure Paul has better guidance, but I typically use

  • rem for font sizing (body is typically set as font-size: 100%)
  • vw or % for container widths (I’ll set min-heights OR max-heights if I set a height)
  • px for things like borders, drop shadows, etc