What is the correct unit for Web Applications?

Hi,
I am developing only business web applications like CRM’s stuff etc.
In my old projects I always used “px” as CSS units because this is what I can grep and understand easily.
My apps are not used on mobile devices by now so it doesn’t matter, but I now will start some new project from scratch and so I thought it’s time to switch to something more modern.
But at the end I do not know what of all this million of different units are the right ones?
Maybe I need different units for font sizes and div sizes?
Let’s assume I have a single page application with a header on the top, a footer on the bottom, which are fix in content. Should I maybe use “vw” to have these always relative in size to the display size of the device? I don’t think this makes much sense or?
What is the advantage of “em”? If it is relative to the font size, I can also do something like this:
--font-size : 12px;
--div-height: calc(var(--font-size) * 2);
I could go on here for hours …
You see, I have many question and no answers.
Who can give me a push to the right start to understand how this all is used and how it works in the best way?