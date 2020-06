Hello guys, I recently read some conflicting theories on CSS relative unit (%, em and rem)… Some readers advocate using percentages, and yet others rem’s and em’s or combinations of all the above to achieve a scalable/responsive design… Now, which relative unit is the best to use on these properties (font size, images, padding, margin, height & width, Media queries etc.) To achieve a responsive web design page… Y’all help will be greatly appreciated, thanks!!!