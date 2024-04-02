What is the alternative of float:centre for aside tag?

How can place the aside tag section in centre instead of left or right?
I am able to move the aside tag section to left or right using float:left and float:right, but there is no option line float:centre?
I will be thankful for any help!

You can center any block level element that has a width by simply using margin:auto.

It does also depend on context as parent styles may have an effect also (such as grid or flex). If the above doesn’t work for you we will need to see a code snippet of the problem :slight_smile:

Thanks so much!