What is programming?

Hello, i am a 17 year old teenager that wants to get into programming and have started to learn python, but i have a lot of doubts about programming in general. Like what can i actually do with programming, i know i can make web pages and apps but is there more to it? and also, like what do programmers actually do, for example if someone works at like Google or Microsoft what do they do? and what should i learn to work there.

I tried searching for a bit in pages and youtube but i didnt find anything concrete that could answer my doubts