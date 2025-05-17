SitePoint Forums | Web Development & Design Community
What does this error mean
lurtnowski
May 17, 2025, 9:45pm
Can I not use custom attributes?
m_hutley
May 17, 2025, 10:42pm
Can you use custom attributes? Yes.
Does it make your html invalid to a standards parser? Yes.
