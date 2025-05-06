SitePoint Forums | Web Development & Design Community
Ignoring capitals?
JavaScript
lurtnowski
May 6, 2025, 11:20pm
1
Im getting
but the source code is
but the insector shows
image
737×379 24.8 KB
Do the custom tag attributes turn to all lowercase?
Related topics
Topic
Replies
Views
Activity
The case for UPPERcase
HTML & CSS
9
825
January 15, 2023
Maintaining capitalized letters when serializing DOM/XML to a string
JavaScript
3
2597
February 9, 2016
innerHTML - is this right?
JavaScript
3
2258
November 30, 2011
Help please
JavaScript
5
482
April 18, 2011
I have a series of Javascript codes, I need help with a couple
JavaScript
scripts
5
257
December 5, 2024