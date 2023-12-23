What are good effects to let the user know that webpage A similar to weppage B has become wepage B?

In a website I have webpage A and webpage B.

They are very very graphically similar; actually, their “fold” area of the screen view seems 99.99%. the same.

Moving between them back and forth is also extremely easy and potentially confusing because that the buttons to do so are also graphically very very similar and are also in the “fold” area of the screen.

In such a situation, what would be a good and fast less than a second “flash of color” kind of effect that I could use to indicate a new page load?

This is not a strict coding question but more of a question for your JavaScrip-CSS graphics art-directing part.

What will you choose to do to indicate the user about a page change?