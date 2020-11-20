Iframe page load transition

coothead: coothead: Does the CSS work satisfactorily for your stated problem?

I have worked with you before and you are brilliant!!!

Actually, I had 2 iframes, one a menu and then the main target. I thought that…

javascript7: javascript7: style="visibility:hidden;" onload="this.style.visibility = 'visible';"

helped with the transition too. I also had a fadeIn already in place.

I did try your method which worked fine, but it worked the same as mine since I too had a fadeIn.

What I was looking for without have to use a fadeIN is code (that I couldn’t find anywhere) that would give the appearance that when a page loads, one after another, that it doesn’t “flash” or have that refresh look. From what I have discovered is that the only way to accomplish that is using a fadeIn, but I wanted to check with an expert, such as yourself, to be sure that my research was reasonably accurate. AJAX does accomplish a seamless transition without the need of a fadeIn. They are far too many people that know more than me, so I was looking for a way!!

I hope I have clarified my thoughts and am always interested in knowing your thoughts. And I do appreciate it that you took the time to respond.

Thanks