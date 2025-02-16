Website's index.html file no longer showing - hacked?

We have been hosting our website 1Lit.com with the same webhost for a long time. It has always worked perfectly fine until now.

However, instead of showing the index.html file content, the website is now showing some Chinese text! We have never seen this before, in over 20 years of owning this domain name.

Please see below for screenshot of the page we see in any browser:

screenshot

The text that appears translated into English is ‘Verifying your request, please wait…’ and then trying to redirect the user to what we imagine is the hacker’s chosen website.

You may see the source code for the page is not the index.html code as on our webhost ( view-source:https://www.1lit.com/ ).

The other files and URLs for 1lit.com we’ve checked are showing perfectly fine, as per the files hosted on Clook e.g.

1lit.com 1Lit: Free, Non-Profit-Making Literature Ezine A book lover's paradise! The free 1Lit.com ezine has literary news, views and reviews...

If we enter https://www.1lit.com/index.html in our browser, we see the correct page, as hosted on our web host.

It is only at https://www.1lit.com that the correct index.html page does not appear.

We have checked the .htaccess and robots.txt files but can’t identify any changes.

I imagine our website has been hacked?

Please can anyone let us know what we can do to revert to our index.html file showing as on our webhost?

Thank you very much.