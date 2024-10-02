Website used for employee attendance is often updown

it has been checked by the ISP (internet service provider) the website is not blocked. error listed in Cpanel hosting
PHP Deprecated: mysql_connect(): The mysql extension is deprecated and will be removed in the future: use mysqli or PDO instead in /hoxx/smarxxx/public_html/adm/konek_db.php on line 8
2024-10-02 14:29:37.635497 [INFO] [1515404] [T0] [127.112.68.51:53645-H3:5D22CC-468#APVH_smart-xxxx.com:443] File not found [/home/smartaxxx/public_html/403.shtml], has been hit 117 times per second, shortcut to 404.
Is this an old site? You should not be using any code that uses mysql_connect() or its related family of functions. They have deprecated as of version 5 and removed altogether as of version 7. I suggest you have a programmer take a look at this code and help you migrate over to at least PHP 7 code. As the warning states, you should use mysqli or PDO as an alternative.
The other message is an info stating that visitors are trying to hit a 403.shtml page which doesn’t exist and was a shortcut to a 404 (page not found) error. Do you have some kind of code that points at a 403.shtml page? Again I suggest you find a programmer to take a look at this along with the other error. You are obviously running some pretty outdated pages that need attention.
but this happens only on the public ip of my office. if accessed not using the office internet the website can run normally. and also have done ping and tracert there are no problems but the website remains down.
I use Mikrotik as office internet routing there is no firewall that interferes. but if I plug the ISP’s LAN intenet directly into the notebook the absent website can be normal again and if I access it through Mikrotik it will be down again.
Is the site running on a server inside the LAN, or is it running in a hosting center somewhere else?
If it’s inside the lan, check that the site isnt configured to listen only on the external IP. (Internal IP’s would use the internal IP to connect, so the server would reject the connection because “I dont have a site for 192.168.1.2, I only have one for 10.999.999.999”)
If it’s not, your router’s bouncing the connection, either to a bad address or just swallowing it in a black hole.
It’s not just that, if that function is only deprecated, then the PHP version is obsolete too. In any currently supported PHP version that function won’t even be defined, because it was removed some time ago. But your AI never picked up on that.