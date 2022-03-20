Website Layout & Function Problems

Hi
Is this a good place to start with asking for help with regards a responsive website template that I bought that isn’t really doing what I want with a gallery page specifically. I have a basic understanding of web design and have tweaked stuff within it to get what I want but I’ve been advised that there is a lot of unnecessary JS involved which isn’t helping especially if JS is disabled in a browser and that the general rule of building a site is to start with basic no JS and once it’s works as should, then JS is added as an enhancement to keep it SEO friendly.
I really like the layout and look of my site but I want it much less complicated and it’s so important to get the SEO compatibility right.
I’m hoping for some good advice and pointers to help me sort this out.
Sorry for the rambling
Hi
I’m sure you can get some help and advice here, but we will need more specific information about your site and the problems you have with it.
This was generally how things were done. Though today javascript has become more important on the web, as sites become more complex and interactive, to the point of becoming on-line applications.
But for a basic website it isn’t really necessary. Certainly in regard to creating a responsive layout, CSS is so advanced now there should be very little need for JS to be involved.
@SamA74
Thanks so much for such a quick reply.
I’ll try and make this short.
Website is fpdp . uk and I very much like the layout. I have a background image and I like the way main image and nav buttons move up and down independently on the home page. The nav buttons don’t necessarily have to be rollover style but could stay.
When visiting each page using the nav buttons, I like the way each page swipes across but someone has made a comment that “some weird content swapping going on for each page rather than reloading a new page” which I’m assuming is aimed at that feature.
Everything seems to look and work ok on a mobile phone but not so good on my laptop or pc. I’ve changed layout of each of the pages by removing boxes that I didn’t need etc, but the biggest problem I have is the Gallery page, because the layout isn’t quite as I’d like it.
It didn’t start off looking like that, I wanted 2 rows of 3 boxes and got that, but wanted them centralised and I just can’t for love nor money figure out where I’m going wrong. Someone suggested flexbox but I wasn’t sure how to implement that.
Do I really need loads of JS and Bootstrap bits to achieve the above or can it really be done on a much simpler base ?
Thanks again
As @SamA74 said, your question is very generic.
What you say is true. If you start from scratch, you’ll want your website working without JS even if it functions in a very rudimentary way.
You do this for various reasons that go from helping people with disabiities that use assisting software to be able to navigate as well as SEO. Aftear all, a SEO robot works a bit like assistance software for blind people.
After that you add JS to make it easier to use, enhance the experience and for both aesthetic and practical reasons.
If you bought your template from a resputable designer/site, it is very likely that they already had this in mind. If anything because the majority of buyers think about SEO.
The only issue with buying a template is that they are thought for all kind of customers, from those who motenize their sites through ads to those who don’t. And sometimes the template is more complicated than what you need