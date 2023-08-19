Web hosting tips solicited

Hi Everyone,

First post here – hoping to get some good advice. Here goes……

I need to set up a website for myself, for several purposes. Firstly to advertise my services as an experienced English Language teacher, secondly as an academic proofreader, thirdly to advertise my design projects (mostly epoxy resin so far), which I hope eventually to be able to turn into my main profession/activity, and finally just to have a blog for writing about whatever is on my mind at any given time.

I do have a reasonable amount of experience with web design, albeit a long time ago, and I’ll definitely need to brush up a bit. I had a web management job for a couple of years around 2010, which involved mainly using ModX (I wonder whether that even still exists!!!) I’m also not afraid of Linux servers, so I think I’ll be happy enough starting from scratch with a server and a CMS, even if it takes a bit longer. I was thinking first about taking the lazy option of using a company like Squarespace or Wix, but I’m now inclined against that by the thought that they’re probably pretty inflexible about expanding the space once you’re locked in. That plus the fact that for sure they’re presumably much more expensive and (I assume) it’s really difficult to migrate your site elsewhere once you’ve set it up with them. Please correct me if my assumptions are incorrect, but I think I’m better off trusting myself to be able to do it myself, and to have the flexibility.

OK, so here’s what I envisage at first. I’m OK with just the one domain (no need to multiply costs), but I guess I’d be wanting to have subdomains ( teaching.abcxyz.com , proofreading.abcxyz.com , blog.abcxyz.com and design.abcxyz.com to start with, and maybe more later if I think of them). Possibly I would want each subdomain to be on a different CMS, just to keep things nice and clean, and to make it easier to differentiate them (but I don’t know if this would make sense – let me know please!!!) So I need a provider that is OK for that, and also flexible on space. I don’t expect to use a lot of space to start with, but maybe I’ll want to add demo videos later. So I need to have the option of scaling up the space. Also of course I need the right CMS. Not sure that Wordspace is up to all of what I’ve described, but again please correct me if that’s unfair. Needless to say that e-commerce is also going to be necessary at some point, but should I assume that all comes as standard these days?

Well, thanks for reading if you’ve got this far. I guess I would just appreciate pointers to the right CMS and a few suggestions about where to get webspace (I’m in the UK, by the way, if that is at all relevant to the decision).