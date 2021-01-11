Wait till element exists

JavaScript
#1

I have a script that adds a video tag to a page. That bit works fine, but having added the video I want to add an event listener to the video tag, but it comes back as undefined. I’m assuming it’s because the additional HTML hasn’t yet been added. How do I wait till the video element exists?

const pv = document.querySelectorAll(".playVid"),
  ib = document.getElementById("vidbox");
for (let j = 0; j < pv.length; j++) {
  pv[j].addEventListener("click", function() {
    let vid = this.dataset.vid;
    fetch("getVideo.php?id=" + vid)
      .then((response) => {
        if (response.ok) return response;
        throw Error(response.statusText);
      })
      .then((response) => response.text())
      .then((text) => ib.innerHTML = text)
      .catch((error) => console.log("There was an error:", error));
    document.getElementById("infobox").className = "visible";
    document.getElementById("boxHolder").style.display = "flex";
    const v = document.getElementsByTagName("video")[0];
    console.log(v); // undefined
  })
};