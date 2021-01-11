Wait till element exists

I have a script that adds a video tag to a page. That bit works fine, but having added the video I want to add an event listener to the video tag, but it comes back as undefined. I’m assuming it’s because the additional HTML hasn’t yet been added. How do I wait till the video element exists?

const pv = document.querySelectorAll(".playVid"), ib = document.getElementById("vidbox"); for (let j = 0; j < pv.length; j++) { pv[j].addEventListener("click", function() { let vid = this.dataset.vid; fetch("getVideo.php?id=" + vid) .then((response) => { if (response.ok) return response; throw Error(response.statusText); }) .then((response) => response.text()) .then((text) => ib.innerHTML = text) .catch((error) => console.log("There was an error:", error)); document.getElementById("infobox").className = "visible"; document.getElementById("boxHolder").style.display = "flex"; const v = document.getElementsByTagName("video")[0]; console.log(v); // undefined }) };