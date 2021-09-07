Trying to add loadPlayer()

I was trying to figure out how to do this but I’m stuck.
The video stopped appearing after I added
function loadPlayer() to the code.
https://jsfiddle.net/s1c6a5k4/
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
let player = null;
function loadPlayer() {
const tag = document.createElement("script");
tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api";
const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];
firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);
}
function onPlayerReady(event) {
player = event.target;
player.setVolume(100);
}
function addPlayer(video) {
new YT.Player(video, {
events: {
"onReady": onPlayerReady
},
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
playerVars: {
autoplay: 1,
cc_load_policy: 0,
controls: 1,
disablekb: 1,
fs: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3,
rel: 0,
},
videoId: video.dataset.id,
width: 640
});
}
function init() {
loadPlayer();
}
return {
addPlayer,
init
};
}());
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
const frameContainer = document.querySelector(".video");
videoPlayer.addPlayer(frameContainer);
}
/*
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
const cover = document.querySelector(".playa");
const wrapper = cover.parentElement;
const frameContainer = wrapper.querySelector(".video");
videoPlayer.addPlayer(frameContainer);
}*/