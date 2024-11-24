VPS Network Stops Working

I have a VPS that is a little messy.

Once a day the network stops working as it should (can’t access ssh, the web server or any other service that listens on port)

So I have to restart with VNC and then everything works again.

No idea how to debug this. Suspect it might be ram related (Perhaps the ram memory is running out and the OS is shutting down some services)

Is there a tool I can use to monitor ram? E.g. Track the RAM usage and find the exact moment it starts to eat my RAM. Then go see which process is responsible