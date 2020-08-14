Virtual keyboard screen cover percentage

Hi folks,
i need to know virtual keyboards show / hide status using jquery.
tyring to figure out what percentage the virutual keyboard takes on the screen when its on. i mostly concerned about mobiles portrait view.
my android mobile testing on portrait shows
initial screen size - 559
after virtual keybaord is on - 296
559 - 296 = 263 new screen size
about status are taken using
$(window).height();
i am going to decide based on screen coverd percentage to decide weather vk is active or not.
say for example if screen new size is only 60% i assume vk is active.
do you think this is a right decision?