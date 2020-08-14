Virtual keyboard screen cover percentage

Hi folks,

i need to know virtual keyboards show / hide status using jquery.

tyring to figure out what percentage the virutual keyboard takes on the screen when its on. i mostly concerned about mobiles portrait view.

my android mobile testing on portrait shows

initial screen size - 559

after virtual keybaord is on - 296

559 - 296 = 263 new screen size

about status are taken using

$(window).height();

i am going to decide based on screen coverd percentage to decide weather vk is active or not.

say for example if screen new size is only 60% i assume vk is active.

do you think this is a right decision?