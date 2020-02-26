I need to embed a Vimeo video but have been requested to force the video to stop playing at a specific end time. I’m finding myself searching for something that doesn’t seem to be controllable by a simple parameter like YouTube. I don’t want a loop or a playback. I just simply want to stop the player at a specific time point.
Vimeo iFrame: End Time Parameter Possible?
Hi there toad78,
have you not considered using the HTML video element?
This would give you full control of it’s behaviour.
Further reading:-
MDM - HTML video element events
coothead