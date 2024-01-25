Video as a pop up instead of an image

The X close button yes.
What I have so far: https://jsfiddle.net/wmLugnbv/2/
That animation I added, I would want that to occur, after the modal is clicked.
Ok, for the third time just remove the overflow:hidden from .modal-content.
Which animation is that? I didn’t see any animation? What is being animated exactly and what’s it supposed to be doing?
You already have some js to detect when the modal is being clicked and it removes the open class form the body… It would then be possible to trigger anything else on that page by testing the body element that doesn’t have open.
e.g.
body:not(.open) .myAnimationwhereverItIs{ CSS stuff here }
I don’t understand: https://jsfiddle.net/hcp68abx/
(function manageModal() {
const myModal = document.querySelector("#myModal");
let player;
function modalClickHandler() {
if (player) {
player.destroy();
}
console.log('hit');
myModal.classList.remove("open");
}
myModal.addEventListener("click", modalClickHandler);
}());
<div id="myModal" class="modal open ">
<div class="modal-content ">
<div class=" close blog-pager ">
<a title="Exit" aria-label="Close"></a>
</div>
<div class="ratio-keeper ">
<div class="video "></div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="panel-left"></div>
<div class="panel-right"></div>
body:not(.open) .myAnimationwhereverItIs{
}
.panel-left,
.panel-right {
position: absolute;
height: 100%;
width: 50%;
top: 0%;
/*background-image: url("https://picsum.photos/600");
background-size: cover;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
background-position: center;*/
overflow: hidden;
}
.panel-left {
left: 0;
/*background-color: rgb(91, 96, 106);*/
}
.panel-right {
right: 0;
/*background-color: rgb(229, 211, 211);*/
}
.panel-left,
.panel-right {
position: fixed;
z-index:1;/* adjust to suit*/
}
.panel-left::before,
.panel-right::before {
content: "";
position: absolute;
height: 100%;
width: 200%;
top: 0;
left: 0;
background-color: black;
/*background-size: cover;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
background-position: 0 0;*/
}
.panel-right::before {
left: -100%;
}
.panel-left {
/* transform: translateX(-100%);*/
/*transform: translateX(calc(-100% - 1px));*/
animation: slideLeft 0.7s 0.3s cubic-bezier(0.645, 0.045, 0.355, 1.000) forwards;
animation-delay: 700ms;
}
@keyframes slideLeft {
to {
transform: translateX(calc(-100% - 1px))
}
}
/*.panel-left::before {
background: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5);
}*/
.panel-right {
/*transform: translateX(100%);*/
/*transform: translateX(calc(100% + 1px));*/
animation: slideRight 0.7s 0.3s cubic-bezier(0.645, 0.045, 0.355, 1.000) forwards;
animation-delay: 700ms;
}
@keyframes slideRight {
to {
transform: translateX(calc(100% + 1px))
}
}