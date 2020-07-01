Validation and formatting Date using javascript

Your best option is to not allow the user to just input anything and then try to format correctly before/during submit. Give a required format, force the user to use that format, whatever your system/app requires.

Modern browsers support the placeholder attribute of input fields. If you want to make it work for older browsers, use javascript onfocus and onblur. Pre-populate the field with “mm/dd/yy”, use onfocus=“if(this.value === ‘mm/dd/yy’){this.value = ‘’}” and onblur=“if(this.value === ‘’){this.value = ‘mm/dd/yy’}” and perform validation to make sure that something like “12/31/14” is entered.

