Validation and formatting Date using javascript

JavaScript
#1

Hi,

I want to validate and format date field (mm/dd/yy) using javascript and am looking for sample code snippet.

Valid year=1938 to 1950

Valid i/p o/p (Validation & Formatting)

12345–> 01/23/45
1232009–> 01/23/09
10122014–> 10/12/14
101214—> 10/12/14
10/20/2014–> 10/20/14
10/20/14–> 10/20/14
10-20-14–> 10/20/14
10-20-2014–> 10/20/14

Invalid Dates

12/89/2014->Invalid Date format,since we can’t have date 89
13/12/2014->Invalid Date format,since we can’t have month 13
1234567890->Invalid date format

Thanks in Advance

#2

Also invalid year since you can’t have years past 1950?

#3

There was a typo in the above question,Valid year is from 1938 to 2050

#4

Your best option is to not allow the user to just input anything and then try to format correctly before/during submit. Give a required format, force the user to use that format, whatever your system/app requires.

Modern browsers support the placeholder attribute of input fields. If you want to make it work for older browsers, use javascript onfocus and onblur. Pre-populate the field with “mm/dd/yy”, use onfocus=“if(this.value === ‘mm/dd/yy’){this.value = ‘’}” and onblur=“if(this.value === ‘’){this.value = ‘mm/dd/yy’}” and perform validation to make sure that something like “12/31/14” is entered.

#5

My guess is he’s working on cleaning up existing unvalidated data.

#6

Hi. To format a date in JavaScript you can use either moment.js:

moment().format('YYYY-MM-DD HH:m:s'); // now() -> 2020-03-20 14:32:20
moment("20161031", "YYYYMMDD").fromNow(); // 3 years ago
moment("20170620", "YYYYMMDD").fromNow(); // 3 years ago
moment().startOf('day').fromNow(); // 11 hours ago
moment().endOf('day').fromNow(); // in 13 hours

Or date format like this:

today = new Date();
today.format('dd-m-yy'); // Returns '02-8-16'

There are other ways as well.