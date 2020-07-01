Validation and formatting Date using javascript

Hi,
I want to validate and format date field (mm/dd/yy) using javascript and am looking for sample code snippet.
Valid year=1938 to 1950
Valid i/p o/p (Validation & Formatting)
12345–> 01/23/45
1232009–> 01/23/09
10122014–> 10/12/14
101214—> 10/12/14
10/20/2014–> 10/20/14
10/20/14–> 10/20/14
10-20-14–> 10/20/14
10-20-2014–> 10/20/14
Invalid Dates
12/89/2014->Invalid Date format,since we can’t have date 89
13/12/2014->Invalid Date format,since we can’t have month 13
1234567890->Invalid date format
Thanks in Advance