Date input and validation

I have noticed that if I use the date input type, it requests the date in dd/mm/yyyy format (the right format, rather than the US format :shifty: ) but the value is returned in the POST array in the format yyyy-mm-dd - at least it does in FF, Chrome and Edge.

However, if the browser doesn’t support the date input type, the value is treated as a text field (which I gather is the fallback for the newer input types) and passed in the format dd/mm/yyyy as entered.

This makes validating the date a bit of a PITA as I need to check the format of the returned value.

Have I understood this correctly. or have I missed something?

This is not really my area but I think you have it all correct.

The MDN site confirms what you say and has some workarounds

https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTML/Element/input/date

I’m guessing you’ve seen that already though :slight_smile: