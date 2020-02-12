Validating email address field

Hi there,
I have a form that validates some fields, but I can’t work out how to validate an email field. At the moment, the email field is required, but doesn’t validate if it’s an actual email address.
This is the code I have:
<script>
$(document).ready(function (e){
$("#frmContact").on('submit',(function(e){
e.preventDefault();
$("#mail-status").hide();
$('#send-message').hide();
$('#loader-icon').show();
$.ajax({
url: "contact.php",
type: "POST",
dataType:'json',
data: {
"name":$('input[name="name"]').val(),
"email":$('input[name="email"]').val(),
"phone":$('input[name="phone"]').val(),
"content":$('textarea[name="content"]').val(),
"g-recaptcha-response":$('textarea[id="g-recaptcha-response"]').val()},
success: function(response){
$("#mail-status").show();
$('#loader-icon').hide();
if(response.type == "error") {
$('#send-message').show();
$("#mail-status").attr("class","error");
} else if(response.type == "message"){
$('#send-message').hide();
$("#mail-status").attr("class","success");
}
$("#mail-status").html(response.text);
},
error: function(){}
});
}));
});
</script>
Can anyone suggest a way of making sure the email address entered is an actual email?
Thanks