Validate email using jQuery

I have a problem verifying email address with script below, its not working even if i enter correct email format, it doesn’t move to next hidden div
first i want to do empty-check and then validate if entered email is in good format
<script>
$('#fobtn').click(function(){
var email = $('#email').val();
var regex = /^([a-zA-Z0-9_\.\-\+])+\@(([a-zA-Z0-9\-])+\.)+([a-zA-Z0-9]{2,4})+$/;
if( !$(this).val() ) {
$("#error").html("email needed cant leave this blank");
return false;
}
if(!regex.test(email)) {
$("#error").html("valid email needed");
return false;
}
else{
$('#hidden1').hide();
$('#hidden2').show();
}
});
</script>