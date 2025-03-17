Validate email using jQuery

I have a problem verifying email address with script below, its not working even if i enter correct email format, it doesn’t move to next hidden div

first i want to do empty-check and then validate if entered email is in good format

<script>
        $('#fobtn').click(function(){
        var email = $('#email').val();
        var regex = /^([a-zA-Z0-9_\.\-\+])+\@(([a-zA-Z0-9\-])+\.)+([a-zA-Z0-9]{2,4})+$/;
        if( !$(this).val() ) {
          $("#error").html("email needed cant leave this blank");
          return false;
    } 
    
    
        if(!regex.test(email)) {
           $("#error").html("valid email needed");
           return false;
        }
      
    
    else{
  $('#hidden1').hide();
  $('#hidden2').show();
  }
  
});
</script>
Wouldn’t just:

<input type="email" placeholder="Enter email address" required>

accomplish the validation need, then you can do your show/hide simply on whether they typed something in the email field?

i know this type=“email”, but i have a reason why i decided to go with that way