Using select2 when searching list match from start of string only

Hi, I’m using select2 and want to search list from start of string only.
This is a Wordpress site url: https://florapal.org/a-test-home-page/
this is my js:
jQuery(document).ready(function($) {
$(".js-select2").select2(
{
placeholder: "Start typing, or scroll to name",
allowClear: true,
matcher: function(term, text) {
return text.toUpperCase().indexof(term.toUpperCase())==0;
}
});
});
I’m getting “Uncaught TypeError: text.toUpperCase is not a function”
and I only receive “Searching…” below input box - no results.
Any help much appreciated