Using select2 when searching list match from start of string only

Hi, I’m using select2 and want to search list from start of string only.

This is a Wordpress site url: https://florapal.org/a-test-home-page/

this is my js:

jQuery(document).ready(function($) { $(".js-select2").select2( { placeholder: "Start typing, or scroll to name", allowClear: true, matcher: function(term, text) { return text.toUpperCase().indexof(term.toUpperCase())==0; } }); });

I’m getting “Uncaught TypeError: text.toUpperCase is not a function”

and I only receive “Searching…” below input box - no results.

Any help much appreciated