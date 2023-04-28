toUpperCase() error

I cannt figure out why nothing seems to happen
heres the script
document.getElementById('Material_Name2').addEventListener('keyup',search_Material_Name2);
function search_Material_Name2() {
var input, flter, table, tr, td, i, textValue;
input = document.getElementById("Material_Name2");
filter = input.value.toUpperCase();
table = document.getElementById("Materials_Table");
tr = table.getElementsByTagName("tr");
for(i = 0; i < tr.length; i++) {
td = tr[i].getElementsByTagName("td")[0];
if(td) {
textValue = td.textCount || td.innerText;
if(textValue.toUpperCase().indexOf(input) > -1) {
tr[i].style.display = "";
} else {
tr[i].style.display = "none";
}
}
}
}