toUpperCase() error

I cannt figure out why nothing seems to happen

heres the script

	document.getElementById('Material_Name2').addEventListener('keyup',search_Material_Name2);

function search_Material_Name2() {
	
	var input, flter, table, tr, td, i, textValue;
	input = document.getElementById("Material_Name2");
	filter = input.value.toUpperCase();
	table = document.getElementById("Materials_Table");
	tr = table.getElementsByTagName("tr");
	
	for(i = 0; i < tr.length; i++) {
		td = tr[i].getElementsByTagName("td")[0];
		if(td) {
			textValue = td.textCount || td.innerText;
			if(textValue.toUpperCase().indexOf(input) > -1) {
				tr[i].style.display = "";
			} else {
				tr[i].style.display = "none";
			}
		}
	}
}