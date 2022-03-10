Using Javascript insert instead of WPDB insert (PHP)

Does anyone know how to insert an associative array generated by JS into a specific WordPress database table?

Here is a pen from @rpg_digital who’s been helping out a ton with the JS! The pen is currently using local storage, so basically, instead of using local storage, the elements array needs to be stored in the database in JSON format.

WordPress has a built-in function called WPDB insert which accomplishes this, but I’m not sure how to use WPDB insert when the array is being created by JS and the WPDB function is PHP.