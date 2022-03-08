Saving a created element with multiple atttributes

The \t is a tab character that serves as a delimiter to be used to separate the CSS and HTML element parts. Some other character or sequence of characters could be used instead of tab provided it cannot appear in the HTML/CSS
It’s unconventional placing a style element in this way but it works!
You need to ensure that the button’s class name cannot be the same as a class name used elsewhere.
If someone created 10 h1’s and each I’d is unique, how would you know how many’s h1’s to create and assign the correct ids to each.
I’m missing this point. I’m not worried about saving data or retrieving data. Just trying to figure out how to recreate or add back the same elements with their corresponding ids and classes.
I would prefer to use JSON and parse it but have no idea if I can add the correct data back. This seems like the most appropriate technique but just not sure how to do this.
If I could figure out how to save the created element to a json and then parse the json when revisiting the page, then recreate the same elements I’d be in good shape just not sure it’s possible or how to do this.
All of the videos I’ve watched on parsing a json the developer is reading the json data and then assigning classes to the data and ids. That’s really the sticking point. The dom elements are dynamic so I wouldn’t be reading the json data. It would have to accomplish this automatically when parsing.
You only need one style element. It can end up containing CSS rules for a number of classes; each rule can contain several declarations (such as background-color, color, border, width, height etc).
You can have more than one style element: say one for your web page and one for created elements. In fact my CodePen has essentially two style elements: the CSS for the display area is separate from the CSS for the created button.
I am a long way from understanding what you are trying to do, but I guess you want to display these elements in a display area of a web page. If so, your web page will also have CSS rules. In my CodePen I have a CSS rule for the display area. You want to ensure created elements do not have class names, or perhaps IDs, the same as your web page uses.
Elements can share the same class, but you don’t want your web page messed up by someone creating a button with a class name that is in use for your web page.
I have tried to write a script out for you with a step by step.
Data converted to a JSON string and stored in localStorage
Data retrieved from localStorage and parsed back to an object.
Data looped through, passed to template function and returned html added together.
Finally html added to the document body.
There are a few console.logs in there so you can maybe get a better idea of what is going on.
Note: This isn’t how I would order or organise the code, but it might be easier to understand this way.
// sample data acquired, maybe from user input?
const headings = [
{ id: 'ky4j2q2reukuvcwt46b', className: 'heading', text: 'Sometimes I wish I was an octopus, so I could slap eight people at once.' },
{ id: 'l0cybyeugihixd79g47', className: 'heading', text: 'It was a perfect marrige. She didn\'t want to and he couldn\'t' },
{ id: 'l0cybyeubeu5la7rdpn', className: 'heading', text: 'If you kill me, I promise you - you will never take me alive.' },
{ id: 'l0cybyeuhrzir98ww3', className: 'heading', text: 'We haven\'t got a plan so nothing can go wrong!' },
{ id: 'l0cybyeuyrbg20lklug', className: 'heading', text: 'A sure cure for seasickness is to sit under a tree.' },
{ id: 'l0cybyeuyeibnu3tp3e', className: 'heading', text: 'One day the "Don\'t Knows" will get in and then where will we be?' },
{ id: 'l0cybyeufs2hnin081', className: 'heading', text: 'Education isn\'t everything, for a start it isn\'t an elephant' },
{ id: 'l0cybyeu1k3kppgoz95', className: 'heading', text: 'I\'m a hero with coward\'s legs.' }
]
// function saves data as a JSON string to localStorage with a given name
function setLocalStorage (name, data) {
localStorage.setItem(name, JSON.stringify(data))
}
// save the headings data above to localStorage with a name of 'headingStore'
setLocalStorage('headingsStore', headings)
// function gets the data from localStorage and parses the JSON to an object
function getFromLocalStorage (name) {
const data = localStorage.getItem(name)
return JSON.parse(data)
}
// get back the headings array sent to localStorage in the first place
const retrievedData = getFromLocalStorage('headingsStore')
// it's worth from time to time logging to see what you have
// check your console you should see an array -> Array(8), click on it!
console.dir(retrievedData)
// template function returns an html string
function headingTemplate (props) {
// return a template string each time with new values
return `<h1 id='${props.id}' class='${props.className}'>${props.text}</h1>\n`
}
// start with an empty string
let headingsHTML = ''
// loop through the array of headings objects
// and add them one by one to headingsHTML
retrievedData.forEach(function(headingsObjectProps) {
// pass each object to headingTemplate function
const parsedHTML = headingTemplate(headingsObjectProps)
// see console to see what headingTemplate function returns each time
console.log('from headingTemplate:\n', parsedHTML)
headingsHTML += parsedHTML
})
// Check your console to see all the headings.
console.log('headingsHTML:\n', headingsHTML)
// add that html to the body
document.body.insertAdjacentHTML('afterbegin', headingsHTML)
here is a codepen
I don’t know if this helps. If you have any questions then just ask.
It would be helpful to see a real example of what you are trying to store and retrieve.(or did I miss that?)
You say that the elements are predefined.
and then you say
If someone created 10 h1’s and each I’d is unique, how would you know how many’s h1’s to create and assign the correct ids to each.
So are they creating elements or not?
Creating a h1 is creating an element.
Why don’t you just show the code that is creating the elements that you want to save.
Then tell as what you want to do.
Well you have to first save the data in a form that can be used to recreate the created elements.
Assuming that you have a container element that only contains the created elements, say a div element with an id of “createdElementContainer”
let createdElementsHtml = document.getElementById('createdElementContainer).innerHTML;
createdElementsHtml is now a html snippet containing all the elements that were created.
Each element will have its id and classes and any other attributes that it has
It is a string and can be stored as a string and sent to the server as formData as a string or my preference saved in localStorage on the users web browser.
Here we are not considering inserting externally sourced content.
We are sourcing the content from the browser which is rendering the html file.
insertAdjacentHTML takes exactly the same string argument as setting the innerHTML property.
insertAdjacentHTML would require an existing element that the inserted elements can be added as siblings whereas setting the innerHTML property inserts the elements as child elements.
Sourcing from an external database would raise safety concerns.
If required to use an external database then I would save the data as tag, id, class records and then create new elements using the retrieved data.
You wouldn’t add to the JSON. You might add another heading to the array or remove one, and then update that stored json, by replacing it with the new stringified data. I hope that makes sense.
This is where the saving of that data is happening
// function saves data as a JSON string to localStorage with a given name
function setLocalStorage (name, data) {
localStorage.setItem(name, JSON.stringify(data))
}
// setLocalStorage called here!
setLocalStorage('headingsStore', headings)
and retrieval
// function gets the data from localStorage and parses the JSON to an object
function getFromLocalStorage (name) {
const data = localStorage.getItem(name)
return JSON.parse(data)
}
// here is where it is being called!
const retrievedData = getFromLocalStorage('headingsStore')
As for eventListeners, you may well make these function calls through a handler.
Since you can see the pen now. How would I add the button, button id, button class name, and text content to the array called headings when the click here button is clicked and the function addButton is called.
I have taken what you have and done some work to it. You did have one standout issue with every element having the same id name, which I have addressed.
I know you say you are not using localStorage, but for the sake of demonstration this is what I have used. I will try and do a breakdown of this, but in the meantime here is the code and a codepen.
window.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function () {
const myElements = []
// unique id counters
let buttonId = 1
let titleId = 1
// localstorage functions
function storeElements (props) {
myElements.push(props)
localStorage.setItem('elements', JSON.stringify(myElements))
}
function retrieveElements () {
return JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem('elements'))
}
function removeElements () {
localStorage.removeItem('elements')
}
// addElement functions
const addElements = {
addButton ({ id, className, textContent }) {
const myDiv = document.getElementById('myDiv')
const myButton = document.createElement('button')
myButton.id = id
myButton.classList.add(className)
myButton.textContent = textContent
myDiv.append(myButton)
},
addTitle ({ id, className, textContent }) {
const myDiv = document.getElementById('myDiv')
const myTitle = document.createElement('h1')
myTitle.id = id
myTitle.classList.add(className)
myTitle.textContent = textContent
myDiv.append(myTitle)
}
}
function addButtonHandler (event) {
const props = {
creatorFunction: 'addButton',
uniqueId: 'my_Button_' + String(buttonId).padStart(2, '0'),
className: 'myButton',
textContent: 'button'
}
addElements.addButton(props)
storeElements(props)
// increase button id counter
buttonId++
// view console
console.log(JSON.stringify(myElements, null, 2))
}
function addTitleHandler (event) {
const props = {
creatorFunction: 'addTitle',
uniqueId: 'my_h1_' + String(titleId).padStart(2, '0'),
className: 'myButton',
textContent: 'button'
}
addElements.addTitle(props)
storeElements(props)
// increase title id counter
titleId++
// view console
console.log(JSON.stringify(myElements, null, 2))
}
function addElementsToDom (elements) {
if (elements !== null) {
elements.forEach(function (elementProps) {
// elementProps.creatorFunction might be 'addButton'
// e.g. addElements['addButton']
const addElement = addElements[elementProps.creatorFunction]
addElement(elementProps)
})
}
}
// on load, retrieve elements from
// localStorage and add to DOM
const storedElements = retrieveElements()
addElementsToDom(storedElements)
const createButton = document.querySelector('#create-button')
const createTitle = document.querySelector('#create-title')
const clearStorage = document.querySelector('#clear-storage')
createButton.addEventListener('click', addButtonHandler)
createTitle.addEventListener('click', addTitleHandler)
clearStorage.addEventListener('click', removeElements)
})
There is quite a bit of refactoring that could be done to the code, but I am trying to keep it simple or simpler.
Note with the codepen, click on the codepen’s console to see a running update in the form of JSON output. Also importantly try reloading the page, there is a clear storage button there to play with as well.
Further Note: We are missing a key thing here, adding eventListeners to your new buttons
The retrieved data from storage should be assigned to the myElements array on loading, which I wasn’t doing previously.
This meant after a reload, any elements being added were pushed into an empty array, which replaced the existing storage. Anyway fixed.
// on load assign elements from storage or an empty array to myElements
const myElements = retrieveElements() || [];
// if we have elements from storage add to the page
if (myElements.length) addElementsToDom(myElements);
I did a bit more playing around with this. Initially I did a test dropping localStorage for a mongoDB database, which with a few small amends to the code worked just fine — the nuts and bolts are there.
I have just done a further small amendment to test sending the element data to a php file instead.
The asynchronous send or set function is as follows
It sends a JSON string and expects a JSON object back in return.
The handlers I have changed to asynchronous functions and amended as follows
async function addTitleHandler (event) {
const props = {
uniqueId: 'my_h1_' + String(titleId).padStart(2, '0'),
creatorFunction: 'addTitle',
className: 'myTitle',
textContent: 'Title'
}
// send and get the JSON object data back from the server
const propsFromResponse = await setData('./set-data.php', props)
// would probably want a conditonal check on propsFromResponse here
addElements.addTitle(propsFromResponse)
titleId++
}
My php is very rough around the edges, but I created a small file for testing that just adds ‘From server:’ to the text content.