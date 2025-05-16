Using <fieldset> Tag within <div> Tag

I’m trying to format an area on a screen with a border and an identifier within the border. I think <fieldset> is the correct tag to use. If there is another tag that does this, I haven’t learned of it (yet?). I will have multiple such areas on a screen that have different size and positioning attributes; so I think I need to used <fieldset> within multiple <div> tags.

I searched online trying to find out if <div> and <fieldset can be used this way. I discovered that it’s OK to use <fieldset> tags within other fieldset tags but couldn’t find an answer about using <fieldset> within <div>. So far, I’ve been unable to do this; but there might be other errors I’ve made covering up my issue. CSS and HTML are shown below. While I show only one set of HTML (for birth information) there will be others for marriage, death, biography, children, etc. Those areas onscreen will be in different locations with different width/height attributes.

CSS:

fieldset {
  border: 2px solid #000;
  padding: 10px;
  margin: 10px;
}

/*   The following element is declared to define display as 'grid'   */
.personal-pages-container    
{
  display: grid;
  gap: 8px 50px;
  grid-template-columns: 12;
  grid-template-rows: 6; 
}

/*  The following element occupies row  column 2 of the grid   */
.birth-details-container
{ 
grid-area: birth-details; 
grid-row: 1;
grid-column: 2;
line-height: .95;
width: 360px;
height: 65px;
}

/*   Other containers for marriage, death, children, biography, etc follow.  */

HTML:

        <fieldset>  
          <legend>Birth</legend>
         Mother:<br>
	Father:<br>
	Place:<br>
	Siblings:<br>
        </fieldset>
</div>    <!--  END of .birth-details-container  -->
<!--   More HTML for other containers for marriage, death, children, biography, etc. to follow.  -->
Fieldsets are typically only used with input fields (and labels), but you can mimic the look relatively easily

I used a definition list, but I’m sure there are other semantic ways to approach it:

