Using <fieldset> Tag within <div> Tag

I’m trying to format an area on a screen with a border and an identifier within the border. I think <fieldset> is the correct tag to use. If there is another tag that does this, I haven’t learned of it (yet?). I will have multiple such areas on a screen that have different size and positioning attributes; so I think I need to used <fieldset> within multiple <div> tags.

I searched online trying to find out if <div> and <fieldset can be used this way. I discovered that it’s OK to use <fieldset> tags within other fieldset tags but couldn’t find an answer about using <fieldset> within <div> . So far, I’ve been unable to do this; but there might be other errors I’ve made covering up my issue. CSS and HTML are shown below. While I show only one set of HTML (for birth information) there will be others for marriage, death, biography, children, etc. Those areas onscreen will be in different locations with different width/height attributes.

CSS:

fieldset { border: 2px solid #000; padding: 10px; margin: 10px; } /* The following element is declared to define display as 'grid' */ .personal-pages-container { display: grid; gap: 8px 50px; grid-template-columns: 12; grid-template-rows: 6; } /* The following element occupies row column 2 of the grid */ .birth-details-container { grid-area: birth-details; grid-row: 1; grid-column: 2; line-height: .95; width: 360px; height: 65px; } /* Other containers for marriage, death, children, biography, etc follow. */

HTML: