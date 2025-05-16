Using <fieldset> Tag within <div> Tag

I’m trying to format an area on a screen with a border and an identifier within the border. I think
<fieldset> is the correct tag to use. If there is another tag that does this, I haven’t learned of it (yet?). I will have multiple such areas on a screen that have different size and positioning attributes; so I think I need to used
<fieldset> within multiple
<div> tags.
I searched online trying to find out if
<div> and
<fieldset can be used this way. I discovered that it’s OK to use
<fieldset> tags within other
fieldset tags but couldn’t find an answer about using
<fieldset> within
<div>. So far, I’ve been unable to do this; but there might be other errors I’ve made covering up my issue. CSS and HTML are shown below. While I show only one set of HTML (for birth information) there will be others for marriage, death, biography, children, etc. Those areas onscreen will be in different locations with different width/height attributes.
CSS:
fieldset {
border: 2px solid #000;
padding: 10px;
margin: 10px;
}
/* The following element is declared to define display as 'grid' */
.personal-pages-container
{
display: grid;
gap: 8px 50px;
grid-template-columns: 12;
grid-template-rows: 6;
}
/* The following element occupies row column 2 of the grid */
.birth-details-container
{
grid-area: birth-details;
grid-row: 1;
grid-column: 2;
line-height: .95;
width: 360px;
height: 65px;
}
/* Other containers for marriage, death, children, biography, etc follow. */
HTML:
<fieldset>
<legend>Birth</legend>
Mother:<br>
Father:<br>
Place:<br>
Siblings:<br>
</fieldset>
</div> <!-- END of .birth-details-container -->
<!-- More HTML for other containers for marriage, death, children, biography, etc. to follow. -->