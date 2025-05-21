Codepen and Questions

I’m trying to learn CodePen to make it easier to share my code here.First CodePen

I hope this works. If you can see my CodePen, refer to it for my questions.

As you can see, I didn’t exactly get the CodePen in the right place to make it appear below my post. I need instructions, please.

Getting past the CodePen issues, my questions about my code are these.

The code that formats these images is from PaulOB but I modified it in trying to learn from it (so all errors are mine). I mention this to explain that I don’t understand all of the code

) There is HTML, <div class="birth-details-container offset heading"> that confuses me. Nowhere in the CSS (that I can find) is there a ".birth-details-container" class declared. I’ve never seen or read about concatenating classes. The same occurs for the next 2 screen containers, (marriage and death). What does a) using concatenated classes do and b) where can I learn more about concatenating class selectors?

Paul mentioned that he places code at the start of all his CSS files like this:

html { box-sizing: border-box; } *, *:before, *:after { box-sizing: inherit; } html, body { margin: 0; padding: 1rem; }

I’m trying to understand what the declarations accomplish and why to use them.

a) From searching I found that setting box-sizing: border-box; causes margins and padding to be included in the width and height of a container; here they are assigned to the entire HTML tag . . . meaning (I infer) that the rule applies to to all containers in the document unless explicit code overrides it. Is that the case? Is this done so that taking care of box sizing can be skipped as one adds more code one doesn’t have to include box-sizing: border-box; multiple times?

b) Fom searching; :before and :after insert content before and after the pseudo code elements they modify; Paul then uses them in CSS with the h1, h2 .title selectors:

h3.title:before, h3.title:after { content: ""; flex: 1 0 0; height: 1rem; border-top: 1px solid #000; transform: translateY(1rem); } h3.title:before { max-width: 1.5rem; }

I don’t understand what’s going on or how it works. Here’s how I interpret it: .title is used to define where the box titles are placed similar to the way fieldset legends are placed; the content: "" property inserts generated content defined by the pair of double quotes, but what do the double quotes do? If they put spaces before and after the titles, what determines how many spaces and where they are placed relative to the container vertical border? The transform: translateY (1rem) declaration (from searching allows for rotating, scaling, moving or skewing content and translateY(1rem) moves an element on the Y-axis by 1rem (I think). What does the flex: 1 0 0 do? From searching, ‘flex’ is shorthand for defining how content grows or shrinks in containers; what do 1 0 0 refer to and what do they do? I don’t understand the syntax.

How does one make grid columns of unequal width using fr (fraction)? I added HTML content to column 3 (bio-container) making it much larger vertically: column 2 containers (birth / marriage / death) increased in height. Before my changes to column 3 (bio-container), Paul’s code had the column 2 containers wrapping around content but not growing vertically. I don’t know what I did to change that.

Thanks for your patience.