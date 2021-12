Hi,

I have recently upgraded to PHP8.0 and have

noticed that a few Wordpress plugins have depreciated code

such as

if ( count($this::$sources) > 0 ) Needs to be an array

and

list($post_type, $post_type_name) = each($types); each() no longer supported

Is there a tool that can run through a directory and at least identify lines of

code that would not work in php8.0 ?

And … ( BTW - how would I refactor the above for 8.0? )

Many thanks

Dave