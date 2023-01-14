PHP 7 to 8 migration helper?

Hi,

on my private homepage I have Joomla installed with an external plugin. The developer of this plugin no longer exists and so it is not working under PHP 8.

I don’t want to spend too much time on this but I would like to check if I can fix the plugin to work with PHP8.

So I searched the net if there are any helper tools which automatically scan the whole code (all files with subfolders) for constructs which are no longer supported in PHP8.

The only thing I could find is called “Rector” and it looks like it does what I need, but I need to install it with composer, which is a little bit too overloaded for me.

So my question:

does anybody knows a simple script I can run, which checks the PHP for possible update conflicts so I can fix them?