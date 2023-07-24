Updated to Apache 2.4 and now my style sheets do not load

I’ve configured Apache 2.4 exactly as the previous version, updated to PHP 8, but now no stylesheets are loading, just html. Using developer tools in Edge (and other browsers) I can apply the styles and everything looks fine. AddType text/css .css is included in my config file. Sites look fine online. It’s only when I open in localhost. I’ve looked for answers everywhere. I see many others have had this same problem. Many answers provided, but none work. Any ideas what the problem might be? What am I missing?
What’s your browser saying is happening to the network requests for the CSS data?
I don’t understand your question. What’s my browser saying? Explain.
Hit F12 in your browser, go to the Network tab, and refresh the page. Check to see what the CSS file is returning, and if there are any console errors.
exemplar:
The top is an example of a CSS stylesheet getting fetched, and the bottom is an example of errors that appear in the console.
If it’s returning 200, it got the file.
If it’s returning 404, the file is considered missing
If it’s returning 500 (or some value starting with 5), the server config had a problem.
I’m exploring this right now.