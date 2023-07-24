Updated to Apache 2.4 and now my style sheets do not load

Hit F12 in your browser, go to the Network tab, and refresh the page. Check to see what the CSS file is returning, and if there are any console errors.

exemplar:



The top is an example of a CSS stylesheet getting fetched, and the bottom is an example of errors that appear in the console.If it’s returning 200, it got the file.If it’s returning 404, the file is considered missingIf it’s returning 500 (or some value starting with 5), the server config had a problem.