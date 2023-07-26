Updated to Apache 2.4 and now my style sheets do not load

WOtis: WOtis: (Can’t use angle brackets here because this forum seems to ignore anything in angle brackets).

more accurately, it tries to process it as HTML you can stick bits inside backticks to put it into a code block: ` <this is some code> ` (the backticks wont normally show up; they’re there for demonstrative purposes here.)

Again, if you go directly to the CSS file in your browser, what happens?