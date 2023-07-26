Updated to Apache 2.4 and now my style sheets do not load

If it’s worth anything, leaving off the “lc” subdomain from the front of your domain nets me a css file. That could be totally extraneous and not useful info, but I just thought I’d toss it out there.
Yes, I’m 100% sure, because, as I’ve stated before, this site has existed for many years, and this issue only arose when I upgraded to Apache 2.4. I’ve coded all my sites the same way, storing my CSS in a folder named “CSS” and in the index.php file assigning the variable $Styles=(link rel=stylesheet code placed here). Then in my templates I “echo $Styles” (Can’t use angle brackets here because this forum seems to ignore anything in angle brackets).
Again, if you go directly to the CSS file in your browser, what happens?
Probably because it’s connecting you to the live site, not the site in htdocs.
no, not the local file path, go to the URL the browser showed you:
http://lc.kinsmanwebdesign.com/CSS/global.css
If you go to the local file path, you’re not going through the server layer.