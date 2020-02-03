Update Modal Updates Incorrect Record - Laravel

Evening All, after battling with Ajax for a few days i’ve submitted to flash notifications instead & only using ajax to populate a modal with the record data. However i have 2 issues that i’m struggling to resolve.

Issue #1: When i go to update a record, it only updates the last record in the table. When i hover over the edit button i can see that i’m opening record #24, i click, the modal opens, populates the data via Ajax and when i make any amendments it updates another record with the info i’ve amended.

Issue #2. When i try to update the record, i’ve tried to set my validation & logic to say if there is an existing file, don’t update the file but change the other fields however if there is a file, update all fields including the file name.

Please could one of you kind folk advise on how i can fix this…

Controller softwareAction.update

public function update(Request $request, $id)
    {
        $image_name = $request->hidden_image;
        $image = $request->file('sw_link');
        if($image != '')
        {
            $request->validate([
                'sw_os'     =>  'required',
                'sw_manual'     =>  'required',
                'sw_type'     =>  'required',
                'status'     =>  'required',
                'sw_link'         =>  'file|max:9048'
            ]);

            $image_name = 'Modified' . '.' . $image->getClientOriginalName();
            $image->move(public_path('admin/software'), $image_name);
        }
        else
        {
            $request->validate([
                'sw_link'    =>  '',
                'sw_os'     =>  'required',
                'sw_manual'     =>  'required',
                'status'     =>  'required',
                'sw_type'     =>  'required'
            ]);
        }

        $form_data = array(
            'sw_os'        =>   $request->sw_os,
            'sw_manual'        =>   $request->sw_manual,
            'sw_type'        =>   $request->sw_type,
            'status'        =>   $request->status,
            'sw_link'            =>   $image_name
        );
  
        TuningSoftware::whereId($id)->update($form_data);

        return redirect('dealersw')->with('info', 'Software Updated Successfully.');
    }

Table & buttons in view:

<div id="displayed" class="tab-pane active">
                        <table class="table table-dark table-no-more table-bordered table-striped mb-0 text-center table-sm">
                            <thead>
                                <tr>
                                    <th scope="col">Type</th>
                                    <th scope="col">Link</th>
                                    <th scope="col">Manual</th>
                                    <th scope="col">OS</th>
                                    <th scope="col">Status</th>
                                    <th scope="col">Action</th>
                                </tr>
                            </thead>
                             <tbody id="users-crud">
                                @foreach($softwareD as $software)
                                    <td data-title="Type">{{ $software->sw_type }}</td> 
                                    <td data-title="Link"><a download href="{{ URL::to('/') }}/admin/software/{{ $software->sw_link }}">Download</a></td>
                                    <td data-title="Manual">{{ $software->sw_manual }}</td>
                                    <td data-title="OS">{{ $software->sw_os }}</td>
                                    <td data-title="Status">{{ $software->status }}</td>
                                    <td>
                                        <a href="javascript:void(0){{ $software->id }}" id="edit" data-toggle="modal" data-target="#modal-two" data-id="{{ $software->id }}" class="btn btn-sm btn-outline-info"><i class="far fa-edit"></i></a>

                                        <a href="javascript:void(0){{ $software->id }}" id="delete" data-toggle="modal" data-target="#modal-three" data-id="{{ $software->id }}" class="btn btn-sm btn-outline-danger"><i class="fas fa-trash-alt"></i></a>
                                    </td>
                                </tr>
                                @endforeach
                            </tbody>
                        </table>
                    </div><!-- end displayed pane -->

Edit Modal:

<!-- EDIT SOFTWARE MODAL -->
<div class="modal fade" id="edit-modal" tabindex="-1" role="dialog" aria-labelledby="edit-modal-label" aria-hidden="true" style="display: none;>
  <div class="modal-dialog" role="document">
    <div class="modal-dialog">
        <div class="modal-content">
            <div class="modal-header">
                <h4 class="modal-title">Update Software</h4>
            </div>
            <div class="modal-body">
            <form method="post" action="{{ route('softwareAction.update', $software->id) }}" enctype="multipart/form-data">
            @csrf
            @method('PATCH')
            

                <div class="form-group">
                <input type="hidden" name="id" id="sw_id">
                        <div class="row">
                            <div class="col-sm-6">
                                <label>Operating System</label>
                                <select type="text" class="form-control" name="sw_os" id="sw_os">
                                    <option hidden>Select</option>
                                    <option>Mac</option>
                                    <option>Windows</option>
                                </select>
                            </div><!-- end col -->
                            <div class="col-sm-6">
                                <label>Type</label>
                                <select type="text" class="form-control" name="sw_type" id="sw_type">
                                    <option hidden>Select</option>
                                    <option>Master</option>
                                    <option>Slave</option>
                                </select>
                            </div><!-- end col -->
                        </div><!-- end row -->

                            <div class="padb-20"></div>
                        <div class="row">
                            <div class="col-sm-12">
                                <label>Manual</label>
                                <input type="text" class="form-control" name="sw_manual" id="sw_manual">
                            </div><!-- end col -->
                        </div><!-- end row -->

                        <input type="hidden" name="hidden-image" id="sw_link">

                        <div class="padb-20"></div>
                        <div class="row">
                            <div class="col-sm-12">
                                <label>Upload File <br></label><br>
                                <input type="file" name="sw_link">
                            </div>
                        </div><!-- end row -->

                            <div class="padb-20"></div>
                        <div class="row">
                            <div class="col-sm-12">
                                <label>Status</label>
                                <select type="text" class="form-control" name="status" id="status"">
                                    <option hidden>Select</option>
                                    <option value="Displayed">Displayed</option>
                                    <option value="Not-Displayed">Not-Displayed</option>
                                </select>
                            </div><!-- end col -->
                        </div><!-- end row -->
                </div><!-- end form-group -->
            </div><!-- end modal body -->
            <div class="modal-footer">
                <button type="submit" class="btn btn-primary" value="Update">
                    Save changes
                </button>
            </div>
            </form>
        </div>
    </div>
</div>

Ajax to populate the modal based on ID.

<script>
  
  /* When click edit user */
  $('body').on('click', '#edit', function () {
      var softwareEnq_id = $(this).data('id');
      $.get('softwareEnq/' + softwareEnq_id +'/edit', function (data) {
         $('#modal-two').html("Edit Software Details");
        //   $('#btn-save').val("edit-user");
          $('#edit-modal').modal('show');
          $('#sw_id').val(data.id);
          $('#sw_os').val(data.sw_os);
          $('#sw_type').val(data.sw_type);
          $('#sw_manual').val(data.sw_manual);
          $('#sw_link').val(data.sw_link);
          $('#status').val(data.status);
        //   console.log(data);
      })
   });
</script>

The thing is when i open my modal, i can see that its the correct data for that ID however i’m confused about why its passing another ID on the POST request. Also for reference, my route is a Resource::

Thank you in advance you lovely people.

SOLVED: Issue was i didn’t request the ID correctly in the controller.